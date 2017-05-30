Virginia astronaut nurtures dreams in a new book
When astronaut Leland Melvin set out on a tour to promote his new memoir last week, he brought a piece of home with him. Melvin, a 1982 graduate of Heritage High School who moved back to Lynchburg after retiring from NASA in 2014, collaborated with several area residents to turn one of his photographs, taken from space, into a jacket he can wear during appearances to promote "Chasing Space: An Astronaut's Story of Grit, Grace, and Second Chances."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|9 hr
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|president trump correct about wiretap by usa go...
|May 31
|NSA
|1
|lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam...
|May 23
|NSA
|1
|annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC