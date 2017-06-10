Virginia ahead of budget forecast, bu...

Virginia ahead of budget forecast, but officials eyeing late deposits

Virginia entered the last month of its fiscal year $142 million ahead of its budget forecast, but state officials won't take a victory lap until they receive big tax deposits due at the end of the month.

Chicago, IL

