Virginia 37 mins ago 1:59 p.m.Gov. McAuliffe to sign anti-bullying, school counselor license bills
Governor Terry McAuliffe is expected to sign two bills that help change the pace of school bullying as well as counseling for students. The first, that's being dubbed as the anti-bullying bill, was proposed by Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn .
