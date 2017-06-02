VDOT recommends Peninsula Airport Commission reimburse the state $4.5M
The Virginia Department of Transportation is recommending the Peninsula Airport Commission reimburse the Commonwealth of Virginia more than $4.5 million they say was used for unauthorized purposes. The Peninsula Airport Commission used an excess of $5 million in state, local and airport public funding to in part, as collateral to guarantee a TowneBank "Draw Down Line of Credit" issued to People Express Airlines, and help satisfy the defaulted loans of People Express Airlines at Towne Bank.
