Va. Attorney General appeals decision to order new sentence for man convicted in D.C. sniper attacks
US District Court Judge Raymond Jackson, in a rare move, sent Malvo's case back to state courts in Chesapeake and Spotslvania County in Virginia for resentencing. Malvo was one of two people convicted in the sniper attacks in the Washington, DC, region that killed 10 people in October 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|32 min
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC