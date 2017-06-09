Va. Attorney General appeals decision...

Va. Attorney General appeals decision to order new sentence for man convicted in D.C. sniper attacks

US District Court Judge Raymond Jackson, in a rare move, sent Malvo's case back to state courts in Chesapeake and Spotslvania County in Virginia for resentencing. Malvo was one of two people convicted in the sniper attacks in the Washington, DC, region that killed 10 people in October 2002.

