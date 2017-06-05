University of Virginia to commemorate estimated 5,000 slaves who built, worked on campus
Two hundred years ago, Thomas Jefferson came to an abandoned farm to begin marking out the landscape for the university he planned to create, accompanied by his overseer and 10 slaves. "From the very first moment," of the University of Virginia, said Kirt von Daacke, a professor and assistant dean, "this is a story where there are often more enslaved people than designers, or professors, or students."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC