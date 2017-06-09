University of Virginia plans a large ...

University of Virginia plans a large memorial commemorating thousands ...

Read more: The Washington Post

Two hundred years ago, Thomas Jefferson came to an abandoned farm to begin marking out the landscape for the university he planned to create, accompanied by his overseer and 10 slaves. "From the very first moment," of the University of Virginia, said Kirt von Daacke, a professor and assistant dean, "this is a story where there are often more enslaved people than designers, or professors, or students."

Chicago, IL

