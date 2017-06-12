Two plead guilty in Warren County dru...

Two plead guilty in Warren County drug cases

13 hrs ago

In two separate drug cases involving confidential informants, two men pleaded guilty on Monday to drug distribution charges as part of their respective plea agreements. Joshua Peck, 28, of Front Royal, pleaded guilty to methadone distribution after he sold four pills to a confidential informant in May 2015.

