Two House Republicans favor a ban on LGBT discrimination. One is from Virginia.

Monday Read more: The Washington Post

Congressman Scott Taylor answers a question during a town hall meeting in Yorktown, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Rep. Scott Taylor, a Republican from Virginia Beach, just became the second House Republican - among 238 members - to support a federal ban on LGBT discrimination reflecting a shift in public opinion on the issue in Virginia and the nation.

Chicago, IL

