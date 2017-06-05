Trump debuts on Washington social scene at theater gala

President Donald Trump made his debut on Washington's social circuit on Sunday by headlining an annual fundraiser for Ford's Theater, scene of Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Trump, accompanied by his wife, first lady Melania Trump, said he was glad to help continue "this long tradition of preserving one of America's most important theaters and honoring one of its greatest presidents and recognizing some of its most accomplished citizens."

