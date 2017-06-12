Trans Candidate Wins Virginia House Primary, Makes History

Danica Roem has won the Democratic primary for the Virginia House of Delegates' 13th District, making her the first out transgender candidate to win a Virginia state legislative primary and giving her a chance to be the nation's only out trans legislator, if she can beat one of the most anti-LGBT lawmakers anywhere. Roem today bested three other Democrats, and in November she will face Republican Bob Marshall, who has represented the district for 25 years and is known as "Bigot Bob" and "Sideshow Bob" for his extreme anti-LGBT stances and other far-right positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.