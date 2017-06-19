Time to pay the piper on Medicaid

Time to pay the piper on Medicaid

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

At one point during haggling over a new state budget, it was said spending on Medicaid might have to be reduced by $34.1 million. Because the federal government covers much of the program's cost, that would have meant $100 million less from Washington, for a total cut in West Virginia's Medicaid program of around $134 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I... Jun 21 JOHN 1
liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o... Jun 21 JOHN 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14) Jun 19 Martin garey 14
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Jun 18 Ridgerunner 1,383
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Jun 11 Haaaaaaa 18
News Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le... Jun 8 TerriB1 1
annette marion is criminally insane murdered th... Jun 3 MARION HANDFIELD 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,038,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC