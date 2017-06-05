Tim Kaine claims Trump pulling out of Paris Accord because he's 'jealous of Obama accomplishments'
"Why did Trump really walk away from #ParisAgreement? He's surrounded by science deniers and fossil fuel junkies," tweeted Kaine, who was the running mate of Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, during the 2016 presidential campaign. Then, he proceeded to make the following claim: "POTUS jealous of Obama accomplishments," Kaine tweeted Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|president trump correct about wiretap by usa go...
|May 31
|NSA
|1
|lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam...
|May 23
|NSA
|1
|annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC