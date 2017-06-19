The Latest: Warner says Trump 'never ceases to amaze me'
The Latest on President Donald Trump's claim that there are no recordings of his private conversations with fired FBI director James Comey : Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia is responding to President Donald Trump's tweet that there are no recordings of his private conversations with fired FBI director James Comey, saying, "This administration never ceases to amaze me." Warner says: "It's remarkable the president was so flippant to make his original tweet and then frankly stonewall the media and the country for weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I...
|Wed
|JOHN
|1
|liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o...
|Wed
|JOHN
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Jun 19
|Martin garey
|14
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jun 18
|Ridgerunner
|1,383
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC