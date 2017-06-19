The Latest: Warner says Trump 'never ceases to amaze me'

The Latest on President Donald Trump's claim that there are no recordings of his private conversations with fired FBI director James Comey : Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia is responding to President Donald Trump's tweet that there are no recordings of his private conversations with fired FBI director James Comey, saying, "This administration never ceases to amaze me." Warner says: "It's remarkable the president was so flippant to make his original tweet and then frankly stonewall the media and the country for weeks.

