The Latest: Trump speaks with key leaders about Paris accord
This May 31, 2017, photo shows part of the Pittsburgh skyline with the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. President Donald Trump framed his decision to leave the Paris climate accord during a news conference on Thursday, June 1 as "a reassertion of America's sovereignty," he said, "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|9 hr
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|president trump correct about wiretap by usa go...
|May 31
|NSA
|1
|lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam...
|May 23
|NSA
|1
|annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC