Study: Hampton Roads attracting mille...

Study: Hampton Roads attracting millennials at steepest rate

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that Hampton Roads is the number one urban area for millennial move-ins. The number of millennials grew 16.4 percent - or by 7,000 people - between 2010 and 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annette marion is criminally insane murdered th... Jun 3 MARION HANDFIELD 1
Public at Risk Jun 1 Public at Risk 1
Correctional Officer Jun 1 Correctional Officer 1
president trump correct about wiretap by usa go... May 31 NSA 1
lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam... May 23 NSA 1
annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show... May 22 NSA 1
Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt May 20 Enough 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC