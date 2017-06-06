Senator: Russian cyberattack on US election was even bigger than leaked NSA documents suggest
The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman has made it very clear that Russian attacks on the U.S. election system were even more pervasive than leaked National Security Agency documents published by The Intercept revealed. Sen. Mark Warner, from Virginia, the top democrat on the committee, told USA TODAY Tuesday that the "the extent of the attacks is much broader than has been reported so far."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|president trump correct about wiretap by usa go...
|May 31
|NSA
|1
|lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam...
|May 23
|NSA
|1
|annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC