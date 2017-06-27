Senate Intelligence Committee to get access to Comey memos
The Senate Intelligence Committee has an agreement to get former FBI Director James Comey's memos of his conversations with President Donald Trump. The panel's top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, confirmed the deal Wednesday and said the panel would have access to the memos "soon."
