SCC instructors honored by American Welding Society

Michael Dixon, the Welding Technology Program's lead instructor, was award the Howard E. Adkins Memorial Instructor of the Year District Award for the 2015-2016 school year. Dixon was the award recipient for AWS's District Four, encompassing AWS sections 087 Carolina, 121 Tidewater, 137 Northeaster Carolina, 140 Charlotte, 151 Triangle, and 179 Southwest Virginia.

