SCC instructors honored by American W...

SCC instructors honored by American Welding Society -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Michael Dixon, the Welding Technology Program's lead instructor, was award the Howard E. Adkins Memorial Instructor of the Year District Award for the 2015-2016 school year. Dixon was the award recipient for AWS's District Four, encompassing AWS sections 087 Carolina, 121 Tidewater, 137 Northeaster Carolina, 140 Charlotte, 151 Triangle, and 179 Southwest Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annette marion is criminally insane murdered th... Jun 3 MARION HANDFIELD 1
Public at Risk Jun 1 Public at Risk 1
Correctional Officer Jun 1 Correctional Officer 1
president trump correct about wiretap by usa go... May 31 NSA 1
lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam... May 23 NSA 1
annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show... May 22 NSA 1
Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt May 20 Enough 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,189 • Total comments across all topics: 281,543,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC