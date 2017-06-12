Ralph Northam Wins In Democratic Primary For Virginia Governor
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam defeated former congressman Tom Perriello in the Virginia Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, handing a humbling loss to progressive activists who had flocked to Perriello's candidacy. Although Perriello enjoyed greater support among millennials, liberals and residents of Southwestern Virginia, his campaign hopes depended on getting many of them to turn out for the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC