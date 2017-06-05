Ralph Northam, Tom Perriello make final campaign push in tight Virginia Democratic primary race for
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam brought out the biggest political guns for his final weekend of campaigning in the hard-fought Democratic gubernatorial primary race in Virginia while former Rep. Tom Perriello barnstormed the state looking to press his advantage with progressive activists. Voters on Tuesday are set to have the final say in the Democratic race, which analysis say is too close to call and turned out to be more competitive than the Republican gubernatorial contest.
