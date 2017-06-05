Protesting Virginia Pipelines: Hikers Criticize McAuliffe's Policy Towards Projects
Mike Tidwell, director of Chesapeake Climate Action Network, speaks to hikers and environmental advocates who oppose the proposed Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines. While President Donald Trump rolls back federal environmental regulations and climate commitments, some people are looking to states and municipalities to take a stand.
