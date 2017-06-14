Polls open in Virginia's primary elec...

Polls open in Virginia's primary election

Virginia's gubernatorial contest has received widespread national attention as the swing state is one of only two states electing new governors this year. Virginia voters headed to the polls to today to make their pick for those vying for the bi-partisan slots in the June 13th Gubernatorial Primary.

