Polls open in Virginia's primary election
Virginia's gubernatorial contest has received widespread national attention as the swing state is one of only two states electing new governors this year. Virginia voters headed to the polls to today to make their pick for those vying for the bi-partisan slots in the June 13th Gubernatorial Primary.
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
