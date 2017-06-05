PHOTOS: Virginia Public Safety Wreath...

PHOTOS: Virginia Public Safety Wreath Laying & Roll Call

10 hrs ago

A fire fighter closed her eyes as a roll call of names were announced at the Public Safety Memorial Wall in Capitol Square. She was part of the 2017 Virginia Public Safety Wreath Laying and Roll Call to honor police and fire officers who died while serving.

Chicago, IL

