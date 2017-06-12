PHOTOS: Democratic Party of Virginia's 2017 Dinner

Eric H. Holder, Jr., left, 82nd Attorney General of the United States, and Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, center, the Democratic nominee for Governor of Virginia, greet each other during the Democratic Party of Virginiaa TMs 2017 Dinner at The Richmond Marriott on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, left, the Democratic nominee for Governor of Virginia, is introduced by Tom Perriello during the Democratic Party of Virginiaa TMs 2017 Dinner at The Richmond Marriott on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.