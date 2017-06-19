Per Capita Caps in Senate Health Bill Would Cost Virginia $1.4 Billion

A preliminary analysis of the Senate's proposed "repeal and replace" bill by the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services shows the per capita caps in the proposal would cost Virginia's Medicaid program at least $1.4 billion over seven years. The per capita caps in the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 affect almost every population covered by Medicaid, and would cost Virginia's program almost double the $708 million that the House-proposed American Health Care Act was estimated to cost over the same time frame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.