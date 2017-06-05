Northam holds financial edge over Perriello for gubernatorial primary's final push
Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam had nearly twice as much money in the bank as former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello in early June as the two Democratic candidates for governor entered the closing days of a tight primary.
