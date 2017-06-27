New Protection For Virginia Employees Goes Into Effect July 1

Release from Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General: RICHMOND - Attorney General Mark R. Herring and the Virginia Department of Taxation are reminding Virginians and Virginia employers about a new measure that goes into effect on July 1 to protect personal information and prevent identity theft and the filing of fraudulent tax returns. Under new legislation passed by the General Assembly, Virginia employers must notify both the affected employee and the Office of the Attorney General if an employee's tax identification number in combination with the income tax withheld for that person has been breached.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.