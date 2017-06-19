New Opportunities for Shareholder Mee...

New Opportunities for Shareholder Meetings in Virginia and Beyond

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

This spring, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe approved legislation passed by the General Assembly permitting Virginia corporations to hold virtual-only shareholder meetings, beginning July 1, 2017. When the new law goes into effect, roughly half of all U.S. jurisdictions will have adopted provisions allowing virtual-only shareholder meetings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I... Wed JOHN 1
liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o... Wed JOHN 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14) Jun 19 Martin garey 14
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Jun 18 Ridgerunner 1,383
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Jun 11 Haaaaaaa 18
News Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le... Jun 8 TerriB1 1
annette marion is criminally insane murdered th... Jun 3 MARION HANDFIELD 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC