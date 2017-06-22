Muslim teen killed in Virginia to be ...

Muslim teen killed in Virginia to be remembered at Lake Eola vigil

1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A group of Muslims and other supporters will gather near Lake Eola Thursday evening to remember Nabra Hassanen, the 17-year-old who was killed in Virginia early Sunday. The teenager was kidnapped while going back to a mosque with about 15 other young people after a break-the-fast meal on Ramadan.

