Murder charge for Virginia man in attack on Muslim girl

Torres has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old Reston girl who was reported missing. A 22-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder in an attack on a group of Muslim girls returning from breakfast to an all-night prayer session at their mosque.

