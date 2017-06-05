Melfa man gets 15 years for massive child porn collection
A man who was arrested last year with one of the largest child porn collections ever found in Virginia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The Virginian-Pilot reported that a federal judge in Norfolk sentenced John Bowen on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion cpms osd mil on drugs, sex, alco...
|3 hr
|NSA
|1
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|9 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|president trump correct about wiretap by usa go...
|May 31
|NSA
|1
|lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam...
|May 23
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC