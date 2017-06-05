Melfa man gets 15 years for massive c...

Melfa man gets 15 years for massive child porn collection

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMDT

A man who was arrested last year with one of the largest child porn collections ever found in Virginia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The Virginian-Pilot reported that a federal judge in Norfolk sentenced John Bowen on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annette marion cpms osd mil on drugs, sex, alco... 3 hr NSA 1
News Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le... 9 hr TerriB1 1
annette marion is criminally insane murdered th... Jun 3 MARION HANDFIELD 1
Public at Risk Jun 1 Public at Risk 1
Correctional Officer Jun 1 Correctional Officer 1
president trump correct about wiretap by usa go... May 31 NSA 1
lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam... May 23 NSA 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC