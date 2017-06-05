Massive ships highlight new era at th...

Massive ships highlight new era at the Port of Virginia

16 hrs ago

A new era of international trade is underway on the U.S. East Coast, and the Port of Virginia is well-positioned to cement its position as the mid-Atlantic's true global gateway. In early May, the port welcomed the COSCO Development, the largest containership to ever come to the East Coast.

