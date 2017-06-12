Man charged with murder after girl went missing upon leaving mosque in Northern Virginia
Police found remains Sunday that are believed to be those of a missing Northern Virginia teenager who they say was assaulted and went missing overnight after leaving a mosque in the Sterling area, and a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Ridgerunner
|1,383
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC