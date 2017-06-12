Man charged with murder after girl we...

Man charged with murder after girl went missing upon leaving mosque in Northern Virginia

10 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Police found remains Sunday that are believed to be those of a missing Northern Virginia teenager who they say was assaulted and went missing overnight after leaving a mosque in the Sterling area, and a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.

Chicago, IL

