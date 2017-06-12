Loving v. Virginia: civil rights milestone
"IT'S a love story. It's not a law story," Bernard Cohen, a retired Fredericksburg-area attorney, says of director Jeff Nichols' feature film, "Loving."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|157
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC