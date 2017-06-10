Lee Malvo case: Judge to hear challen...

Lee Malvo case: Judge to hear challenge to D.C.-area sniper's life sentence

Washington Times

An attorney for a man convicted as a teenager of taking part in deadly sniper attacks that terrorized the Washington area will argue before a Maryland judge that his young client's life sentence is unconstitutional and should be thrown out. Lee Malvo was convicted in Maryland and Virginia when he was 17 for his role in the 2002 shootings that killed 10 people and wounded three in the District of Columbia , Maryland and Virginia.

