Just Released: Acuf's 2017 Virginia State Ratings - Gov. McAuliffe Warms Up His Veto Pen
The American Conservative Union Foundation has just released its ratings for the 2017 meeting of the Virginia General Assembly. These ratings, a portion of the comprehensive and nationwide ratings released by the ACUF, are designed to reflect how elected officials view the role of government and are helpful in illustrating how both chambers of the legislature as well as individual members' prioritize a wide variety of issue areas that directly affect Virginians.
