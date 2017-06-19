Hollins Univ. grad wins Miss Virginia 2017 new
The Roanoke Times reports Miss Arlington Cecili Weber received a $20,000 scholarship and will go on to compete in the Miss America Pageant in September. The competition took place at the Berglund Performing Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSET-TV Lynchburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Jun 19
|Martin garey
|14
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jun 18
|Ridgerunner
|1,383
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC