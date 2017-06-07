History puts a Virginia congressman on the spot

On a steamy summer day in Washington, almost 43 years ago, an announcement by a freshman Virginia congressman sealed the fate of a president. It was July 25, 1974, and Caldwell Butler, who rode to Congress on Richard Nixon's coattails just two years earlier, told fellow members of the House Judiciary Committee that he would vote to impeach Nixon for the president's role in the Watergate cover-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.