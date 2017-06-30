Health Officials: Fewer People Getting Tested for HIV in Central Virginia
New information released by the Virginia Department of Health shows a decline in newly diagnosed cases of HIV across the NBC29 viewing area. In central Virginia, while statistics do show a decline in detected cases, health officials are worried about the number of undetected cases in people who aren't getting tested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
