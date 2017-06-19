Half a dozen Virginia companies selected for Walmarta s Open Call

Six Virginia companies are heading to Bentonville, Ark., for the chance to earn a place on the shelf of the world's largest retailer. The companies are among more than 500 U.S. businesses pitching products at Walmart's Open Call on June 28. "While finding products our customers want is a year-round focus for our buying teams, Walmart's annual Open Call is a special opportunity to connect our buyers with companies that are manufacturing products in the U.S. and to identify new and unique product solutions," Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart vice president for U.S. sourcing and manufacturing, said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.