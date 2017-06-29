GOP Senators From Opioid-Ravaged States Uneasy About Health Care Bill
Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in March 2015. Molly Riley/AP hide caption Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in March 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Jun 19
|Martin garey
|14
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jun 18
|Ridgerunner
|1,383
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC