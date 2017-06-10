Former Hilton Head resident wakes up ...

Former Hilton Head resident wakes up to Virginia shooting ... across the street

14 hrs ago

Cassie Foss, a former Island Packet reporter now living in Alexandria Virginia, took this photo close to where James T. Hodgkinson opened fire on Republican lawmakers Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball pratice. A dog park can be seen in the distance on the left while the YMCA and the field are on the other side of the dog park.

Chicago, IL

