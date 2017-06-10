Former Hilton Head resident wakes up to Virginia shooting ... across the street
Cassie Foss, a former Island Packet reporter now living in Alexandria Virginia, took this photo close to where James T. Hodgkinson opened fire on Republican lawmakers Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball pratice. A dog park can be seen in the distance on the left while the YMCA and the field are on the other side of the dog park.
Read more at The Island Packet.
