Dominion overcharged some customers on electric bills
Virginia's largest regulated electricity monopoly says it overcharged some of its customers for years by not properly reading their meters, but isn't sure how far back the problem may go. Richmond-based Dominion Energy recently filed a motion with the State Corporation Commission saying it may have overcharged 24,000 small to midsize commercial customers between 2013 and 2016 because Dominion's meter readers were not resetting meters each month to track peak demand.
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9 hr
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|May 31
|May 23
|May 22
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
