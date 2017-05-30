Dominion overcharged some customers o...

Dominion overcharged some customers on electric bills

Virginia's largest regulated electricity monopoly says it overcharged some of its customers for years by not properly reading their meters, but isn't sure how far back the problem may go. Richmond-based Dominion Energy recently filed a motion with the State Corporation Commission saying it may have overcharged 24,000 small to midsize commercial customers between 2013 and 2016 because Dominion's meter readers were not resetting meters each month to track peak demand.

