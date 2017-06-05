Democrats aim to turn anti-Trump sentiment into votes in Virginia

Democratic legislative candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy , vying for a Republican-held seat in the state of Viriginia's House of Delegates, speaks during a round table discussion with voters at her home April 15, 2017, in this handout provided June 3, 2017. Courtesy of Jennifer Carroll Foy/Handout via Democratic legislative candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy, vying for a Republican-held seat in the state of Viriginia's House of Delegates, is shown in this handout provided June 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.