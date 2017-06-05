Democrats aim to turn anti-Trump sent...

Democrats aim to turn anti-Trump sentiment into votes in Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Raw Story

Legislative candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy's first bid for office puts her on the front lines of a Virginia statewide election being watched for early hints on how voters feel about President Donald Trump. Citing Trump's victory as a tipping point that pushed her to run, the 35-year-old public defender is one of 49 Democrats vying for Republican-held seats in the state's House of Delegates, up from 29 two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annette marion is criminally insane murdered th... Jun 3 MARION HANDFIELD 1
Public at Risk Jun 1 Public at Risk 1
Correctional Officer Jun 1 Correctional Officer 1
president trump correct about wiretap by usa go... May 31 NSA 1
lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam... May 23 NSA 1
annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show... May 22 NSA 1
Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt May 20 Enough 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC