Democrats aim to turn anti-Trump sentiment into votes in Virginia
Legislative candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy's first bid for office puts her on the front lines of a Virginia statewide election being watched for early hints on how voters feel about President Donald Trump. Citing Trump's victory as a tipping point that pushed her to run, the 35-year-old public defender is one of 49 Democrats vying for Republican-held seats in the state's House of Delegates, up from 29 two years ago.
