Del Ray a unsettleda after gunman attacks congressional baseball team new

Del Ray a unsettleda after gunman attacks congressional baseball team

16 hrs ago

As police and federal investigators continue to learn more about the shooting that critically wounded two people, including Rep. Steve Scalise, and injured four others, residents in the Del Ray neighborhood tried to continue their normal routines while around the crime scene that's closed roads and businesses on Thursday. Crime scene tape blocked off the immediate area around Eugene Simpson Stadium Park and East Monroe Avenue the day after the gunfight with police.

