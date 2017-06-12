Dad supports daughter over Philip Carter's murder case

Body of woman who died in a bathroom on American Airlines flight is 'dragged naked below the waist down plane's aisle to horror of 150 other passengers' DOZENS feared dead as massive blaze 'sparked by faulty fridge' engulfs 27-storey London tower block: Trapped residents hurl themselves from windows while others make ropes from sheets - amid fears the building will COLLAPSE REVEALED: Trump has 'no intention' of firing Russia investigator Mueller - as he and glamorous Ivanka land in DC after promoting their new education plans in Wisconsin 'I love you and greatly appreciate ur effort and kindness towards me': Conrad Roy's suicide note to girlfriend 'who urged him to kill himself' is revealed for first time as closing arguments are delivered 'Don't worry about sea-level rise': Trump calls mayor of tiny Virginia island Tangier to contradict scientists' warnings that it could be underwater ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.