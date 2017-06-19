Congressman Fined in Virginia Speeding Incident
Local outlets report that court records show U.S. Rep. Bob Goodlatte's speeding charge was downgraded to a "defective speedometer" infraction on Wednesday. Goodlatte was originally charged with driving 69 mph in a 35 mph school zone on April 12 in Nelson County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Thu
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC