Confederate Statue Supporter Nearly Upsets in Virginia Governor Race
Corey Stewart, formerly involved with Trump's campaign and endorsed by a prominent neo-Confederate, nearly pulled off a shocking GOP gubernatorial primary win on Tuesday night. With nearly all precincts reporting late Tuesday night, Ed Gillespie, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, was projected to win by about 1.2 percent against Stewart, a former state chairman for Donald Trump 's campaign who heavily focused his campaign on the preservation of Confederate monuments.
